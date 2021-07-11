Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $249,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

