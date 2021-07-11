Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 816.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,583 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.