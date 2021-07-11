Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.