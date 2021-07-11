Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

