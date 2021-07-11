Algorand Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $56.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00261932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005190 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,594,368,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,119,451,148 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

