Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($5.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $18.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.53. 91,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.26. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

