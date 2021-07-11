Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,146 shares of company stock worth $8,858,315 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

