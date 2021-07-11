Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,504 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

