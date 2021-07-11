Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,644 shares of company stock worth $36,556,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.