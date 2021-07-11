Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.44 and a beta of 3.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

