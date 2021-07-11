Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Covanta were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $93,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Covanta in the first quarter valued at $4,682,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Covanta by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 323,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 296,551 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE CVA opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.