Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rambus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 10.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS opened at $23.26 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

