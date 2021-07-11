Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.