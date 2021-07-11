Amalgamated Bank Sells 665 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 395,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.