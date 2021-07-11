Amalgamated Bank Sells 921 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

