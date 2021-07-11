Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) is Bracebridge Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bracebridge Capital LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,530 shares during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group accounts for 1.2% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bracebridge Capital LLC owned 1.73% of Ambac Financial Group worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after acquiring an additional 311,893 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,771,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,656,000 after acquiring an additional 256,316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMBC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. 162,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,687. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

