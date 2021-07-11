Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,291 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amcor were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

