American Express (NYSE:AXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $183.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $171.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

