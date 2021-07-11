American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.50 Billion

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $9.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.65 billion and the lowest is $9.34 billion. American Express reported sales of $7.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $41.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.72.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $171.94. 3,175,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.