American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $9.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.65 billion and the lowest is $9.34 billion. American Express reported sales of $7.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $41.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.72.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $171.94. 3,175,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

