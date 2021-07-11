American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $83.75.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

