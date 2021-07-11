Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 173,642 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,252,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $190.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.