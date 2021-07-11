Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $876,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

