Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,779,668 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,797,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,779,668 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.96% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,382,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

