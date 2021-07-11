AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of AMETEK worth $28,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

