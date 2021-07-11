Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 531.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.