Analysts Anticipate Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.68. Gartner posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $256.87 on Friday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.10.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

