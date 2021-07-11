Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report sales of $285.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $221.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. Ichor’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 212,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

