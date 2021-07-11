Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

