Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.39 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. 2,387,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

