Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report sales of $32.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.48 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $12.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $132.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.77 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $154.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

KRP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 142,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,233. The firm has a market cap of $771.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.