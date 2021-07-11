Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.87. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE LNN traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.64. 42,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $90.59 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 199,181 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 22.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lindsay by 129.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lindsay by 43.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,215,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

