Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.67. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.60. 272,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,642. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.52. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,308,676. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

