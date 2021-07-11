Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $66.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.73 million to $67.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $268.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 370.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $9,441,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 563,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,922. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

