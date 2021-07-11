Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce sales of $3.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the lowest is $1.29 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 554,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 518,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $773,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $326,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMP remained flat at $$1.05 on Friday. 1,108,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.