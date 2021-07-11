Analysts Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post $28.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $111.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.14 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,081.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,645 shares of company stock worth $8,312,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $13,648,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 120,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $48.31.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.