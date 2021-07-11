Analysts Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($7.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

CMPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

