Analysts Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.99. CRA International reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.04. 19,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.94. CRA International has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

