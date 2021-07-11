Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce $770.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $767.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.00 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $803.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,060 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $35.07. 302,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,225. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.