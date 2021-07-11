Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. State Street posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $273,200,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $4.52 on Friday, reaching $84.11. 2,239,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

