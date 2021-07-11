Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 69,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,921. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

