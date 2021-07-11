Analysts Issue Forecasts for Midwest Holding Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midwest in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

MDWT stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Midwest has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWT. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

