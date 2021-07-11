Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$5.09

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The firm has a market cap of C$965.02 million and a P/E ratio of -54.00. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$5.17.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

