Analysts Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Price Target at €6.97

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.97 ($8.20).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

AT1 traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €6.66 ($7.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,983,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.76. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

