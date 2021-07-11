Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) PT at $8.80

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

CRON traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 1,050,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

