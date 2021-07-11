Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) PT at $19.19

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.71.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

