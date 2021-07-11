Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) PT at $20.75

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $13,960,429.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,523,683.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,951,769 shares of company stock valued at $182,417,440. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 22,492,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,447,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.