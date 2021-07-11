Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $119.89

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.89.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE POST traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 253,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,162. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

