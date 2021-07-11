Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $119.89

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.89.
POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
NYSE POST traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 253,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,162. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.81.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.