Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $64.10

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

