Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $169.48

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 362,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,963. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

