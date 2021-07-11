Analyzing Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) & Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Extra Space Storage and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 2 10 0 2.69 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus target price of $155.69, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.36 billion 17.08 $481.78 million $5.28 32.80 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 43.95% 20.70% 6.76% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT's objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.