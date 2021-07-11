Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

